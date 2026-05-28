New OTT Releases This Friday: Jolly LLB 3, Rafa, Star City & More

The final weekend of May is bringing an exciting lineup of fresh entertainment for OTT viewers. From comedy dramas and courtroom battles to sports documentaries and sci-fi thrillers, several highly anticipated movies and web series are set to premiere on major streaming platforms this Friday, May 29, 2026.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest OTT releases arriving this week across Netflix, JioHotstar, Apple TV and other platforms.

Cousins & Kalyanams – JioHotstar

Malayalam family entertainer Cousins & Kalyanams revolves around six cousins growing up together in a traditional Kerala household. Spread across more than two decades, the story explores family bonds, emotional conflicts, romance, and memorable wedding celebrations that shape their lives over the years. The series promises a mix of humor, emotions, and relatable family moments.

Rafa – Netflix

Netflix is set to release Rafa, a documentary series based on tennis legend Rafael Nadal. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Zach Heinzerling, the four-part series takes viewers through the final phase of Nadal’s historic tennis journey. The documentary offers behind-the-scenes moments from both his professional and personal life while revisiting the achievements of the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Jolly LLB 3 – JioHotstar

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return with Jolly LLB 3, the latest installment in the popular courtroom comedy franchise. Inspired by real-life land dispute controversies, the film follows two rival lawyers fighting on opposite sides of a major legal battle. As the case becomes more intense, both characters are forced to question their ethics, ambitions, and responsibilities.

Star City – Apple TV

Sci-fi drama Star City presents an alternate version of the global space race. The series imagines a world where the Soviet Union reaches the moon before the United States. Set during the Cold War era, the story focuses on cosmonauts, scientists, and intelligence officers dealing with political tension and dangerous space missions behind the Iron Curtain.

Calabasas Confidential – Netflix

Reality drama Calabasas Confidential follows a group of wealthy friends reconnecting in Southern California after years apart. The eight-episode series dives into friendships, rivalries, hidden secrets, and personal conflicts as old relationships are tested once again in their glamorous hometown.

Propeller One-Way Night Coach – Apple TV

Inspired by a classic children’s novel published in 1997, Propeller One-Way Night Coach tells the story of a young aviation enthusiast named Jeff and his mother Helen. Their ordinary trip across America slowly transforms into a life-changing adventure filled with unexpected twists and emotional moments.

With a wide variety of genres releasing this week, OTT audiences can expect an entertaining weekend packed with comedy, drama, documentaries, reality shows, and science fiction adventures.

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