Megastar Chiranjeevi Expresses Gratitude Over Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Blockbuster Success

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again reaffirmed his unbreakable bond with Telugu audiences by sharing a deeply emotional message following the sensational success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The film has emerged as a true festive phenomenon, amassing a staggering ₹300 crore worldwide gross, making it the fastest Telugu film to reach the milestone.

The blockbuster run extends strongly overseas as well, with the film crossing the $3 million mark in North America, becoming the highest-grossing film in that territory for both Chiranjeevi and director Anil Ravipudi. After a solid Day 8, the film displayed even greater momentum on Day 9, driven by massive advance bookings and sustained audience enthusiasm. Having already shattered multiple records, the film now stands poised to rewrite many more.

Even as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu continues to dominate the box office and energise the festive season, Chiranjeevi chose not to focus on numbers. Instead, the Megastar turned the spotlight on the people behind the success — his fans, distributors, producers, and the tireless team that brought the film to life.

In his heartfelt note, Chiranjeevi reflected on the long journey that led to this historic moment, reiterating that every milestone in his illustrious career has been shaped by the unwavering love of generations of moviegoers. His words struck a chord with fans, who have been celebrating the film not just as a blockbuster, but as a reaffirmation of his enduring legacy.

Chiranjeevi’s emotional message read:

*“Looking at the humongous success of our MSG, my heart is filled with gratitude. I have always said that I am a product of your love, and today, you have proven it yet again.

This record belongs to the Telugu audience, beloved distributors, and my dear Mega Fans who have stood by me for decades. Your whistles in the theatres are the energy that keeps me going. Records come and go, but the love you shower upon me stays forever.

This blockbuster success is a tribute to the hard work of Anil Ravipudi, producers Sahu and Sushmita, the entire team, and the unwavering faith you have in me. Let’s continue the celebration. Love you all!”*

With this message, Chiranjeevi not only expressed gratitude to everyone responsible for the film’s historic run but also reminded the industry of the collective spirit behind every true blockbuster. His words reinforce a simple truth — while records may be broken, the bond between Chiru and his fans remains timeless and unshakeable.