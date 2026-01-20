Ratha Saptami 2026: Date, Significance, Rituals and Spiritual Importance Explained

Ratha Saptami is one of the most sacred and spiritually significant Hindu festivals celebrated across India. Also known as Magha Saptami, Magh Jayanti, and Surya Jayanti, the festival is dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God, who is revered as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe this auspicious day to seek divine blessings for health, prosperity, and spiritual well-being.

When Is Ratha Saptami in 2026?

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Ratha Saptami 2026 will be observed on the Saptami Tithi (7th day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. Based on the Gregorian calendar, the festival usually falls between mid-January and mid-February, typically two days after Vasant Panchami.

Significance of Ratha Saptami 2026

Ratha Saptami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Surya. It is believed that on this day, the Sun God illuminated the universe with his divine radiance, bringing life and energy to all living beings. The festival symbolises the Sun’s northward journey (Uttarayana), signifying the transition towards warmer days and the onset of summer.

In many parts of southern India, Ratha Saptami also heralds the beginning of the harvest season, making it an important occasion for farmers. Spiritually, the day is considered highly auspicious for daan-punya (charity and donations), as it is believed that acts of generosity on this day help devotees cleanse their sins and attain long life, good health, and prosperity.

Importance of Ratha Saptami

The festival celebrates Lord Surya’s movement in his divine chariot toward the northern hemisphere. This celestial journey symbolises positive change, renewal, and growth. Ratha Saptami is also associated with physical and spiritual healing, earning it another popular name — Arogya Saptami.

Rituals Observed on Ratha Saptami

The rituals of Ratha Saptami begin at Arunodaya (pre-dawn), which is considered the most sacred time of the day.

Holy Bath: Devotees wake up early and take a ritual bath during Arunodaya. It is believed that bathing at this time helps cure ailments and bestows good health. In Tamil Nadu, people traditionally use Erukku (Calotropis) leaves during the sacred bath.

Devotees wake up early and take a ritual bath during Arunodaya. It is believed that bathing at this time helps cure ailments and bestows good health. In Tamil Nadu, people traditionally use Erukku (Calotropis) leaves during the sacred bath. Arghyadan to Lord Surya: After the bath, devotees offer water to the rising Sun using a Kalash, standing in Namaskar mudra. The ritual is performed 12 times, chanting the different names of Lord Surya.

After the bath, devotees offer water to the rising Sun using a Kalash, standing in Namaskar mudra. The ritual is performed 12 times, chanting the different names of Lord Surya. Ratha Saptami Puja: Devotees light an earthen lamp filled with ghee and offer dhoop, camphor, and red flowers to the Sun God.

Devotees light an earthen lamp filled with ghee and offer dhoop, camphor, and red flowers to the Sun God. Ratha Drawings and Rangoli: Women draw images of Lord Surya and his chariot (Ratha) near their homes and create rangolis at entrances, symbolising prosperity and positivity.

Milk Offering: Milk is boiled in a clay vessel placed in direct sunlight. The boiled milk is then used to prepare sweet rice (bhog), which is offered to Lord Surya.

Milk is boiled in a clay vessel placed in direct sunlight. The boiled milk is then used to prepare sweet rice (bhog), which is offered to Lord Surya. Mantra Chanting: Reciting Suryashtakam, Surya Sahasranama, and the Gayatri Mantra throughout the day is considered highly auspicious.

How Ratha Saptami Is Celebrated

Ratha Saptami is celebrated with grandeur at several Sun temples and pilgrimage centres across India. Special rituals and festivities take place at prominent temples such as Tirumala Tirupati, Shri Manguesh Temple, and Mallikarjun Temple. The festival is widely observed in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, with devotees participating in prayers, processions, and charitable activities.

Benefits of Observing Ratha Saptami Puja

According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Lord Surya on Ratha Saptami helps devotees wash away past and present sins and brings them closer to Moksha (salvation). The Sun God is believed to bless devotees with longevity, vitality, prosperity, and good health, making this festival especially important for spiritual and physical renewal.