Marriage Muhurat in 2026: Complete List of Auspicious Wedding Dates

Marriage Muhurat refers to the most auspicious time selected for a wedding based on the principles of astrology. In Hindu tradition, choosing the right wedding muhurat is considered extremely important, as it is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, harmony, and long-lasting stability to the couple’s married life. That is why, before any wedding preparations begin, families first focus on finding a favorable muhurat.

As we move closer to the New Year 2026, many couples are planning to begin their new journey together. Let us take a detailed look at the available marriage muhurats in 2026, along with the periods when weddings are traditionally avoided.

Importance of Marriage Muhurat in Hindu Tradition

Marriage is one of the most significant decisions in life. It is not just a union of two individuals, but a sacred bond that brings two families together. Everyone hopes for a peaceful, joyful, and prosperous married life. According to traditional belief, a strong and auspicious wedding muhurat lays the foundation for a successful marriage.

In Hindu astrology, a marriage muhurat is considered a divine beginning to a couple’s life together. It is believed to attract positivity, abundance, and emotional fulfillment. For this reason, families carefully consult astrological calendars before finalizing wedding dates.

No Auspicious Wedding Dates Until February 17, 2026

Astrologers advise against performing auspicious ceremonies during certain periods known as “Moudyam” or planetary combustion. According to astrological calculations, Shukra Moudyam (combustion of Venus), which directly affects marriage-related rituals, began on November 26, 2025.

This period will continue until February 17, 2026, lasting approximately 83 days, ending on Amavasya during the Magha month. Since Venus is the planet associated with marriage, weddings are traditionally avoided during its combustion period.

Additionally, Dhanurmasam began on December 16, 2025, and will conclude on January 15, 2026, with the entry of the Sun into Capricorn (Makara Sankranti 2026). During Dhanurmasam, no auspicious ceremonies are performed. While weddings usually resume after Sankranti, in 2026 this will not happen due to the ongoing Shukra Moudyam.

As a result, there are no marriage muhurats in January 2026 and until February 17, 2026. Auspicious wedding dates will resume only after this period.

Auspicious Marriage Dates in 2026 (Month-wise)

February 2026

After Shukra Moudyam ends, weddings can be performed on February 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, and 26.

March 2026

Favorable dates in March include March 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11, and 12.

April 2026

Auspicious wedding days fall on April 15, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29.

May 2026

May offers multiple wedding dates including May 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, and 14.

June 2026

Suitable dates for marriage in June are June 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 29.

July 2026

Weddings can be performed on July 1, 6, 7, and 11.

No Marriage Muhurats During Chaturmasya

There are no auspicious wedding dates in August, September, and October 2026 due to Chaturmasya. This four-month period is traditionally avoided for weddings and other major auspicious ceremonies.

Wedding Dates Resume in November and December 2026

November 2026

Auspicious dates are November 21, 24, 25, and 26.

December 2026

Weddings can be held on December 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, and 12.

Final Thoughts

If you are planning a wedding in 2026, it is essential to consider these astrological timelines while making arrangements. Since the first half of the year has a delayed start due to Shukra Moudyam, planning is highly recommended, especially for peak months like March, April, and May.

For the most accurate results, families are advised to consult a qualified astrologer to finalize wedding dates based on individual horoscopes. A well-chosen muhurat is believed to pave the way for a joyful, prosperous, and harmonious married life.

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