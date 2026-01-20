Is January 21 a Stock Market Holiday? Markets Open Tomorrow

For investors and traders preparing for market activity on January 21, 2026, there is no need for concern: the Indian stock markets – including the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty – are expected to remain open as usual. January 21 does not coincide with any official stock market holiday, festival, or national observance that would lead to market closure.

Stock exchanges in India generally follow a holiday schedule that includes national holidays, religious festivals, and certain state-specific events under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and exchange regulations. However, January 21 is not recognised as a market holiday, and normal trading sessions are expected.

No Major Festivals or National Events Tomorrow

January 21 does not fall on any significant holiday or statutory observance in India. The markets operate on standard trading hours on regular working days barring Sundays or officially notified holidays. Since no such event is scheduled for January 21, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will function normally.

Also read; January 21 Bank Holiday or Not? Are Banks Open Tomorrow