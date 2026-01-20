January 21 Bank Holiday or Not? Are Banks Open Tomorrow

People planning to visit banks tomorrow need not worry, as January 21 is a regular working day for banks across India. There are no national festivals, special occasions, or official bank holidays scheduled for this date.

As per the standard holiday calendar, banks remain closed only on Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and on notified national or state-specific holidays. Since January 21 does not fall under any of these categories, bank branches will function as usual.

There is also no state-wise bank holiday announced for January 21. Banks in all states and union territories are expected to remain open and provide normal services to customers.

Customers can visit branches for cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque-related work, account services, and other in-person transactions without any disruption. Digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATM services will also continue to operate normally.

In short, January 21 is not a bank holiday, and banking operations across the country will continue without interruption. Customers are advised to plan their banking work accordingly.

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