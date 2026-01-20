OTT Releases This Week: Shambhala, Cheekatilo, Tere Ishk Mein, Mastiii 4 and More!

This weekend promises a binge-worthy treat for OTT audiences, with several exciting films and web series gearing up for their digital premieres. From thrillers and courtroom dramas to romantic entertainers and space-based stories, here’s a roundup of notable OTT releases you shouldn’t miss.

Shambhala

After a prolonged dry spell, Aadi Saikumar finally tasted success with the mystical thriller Shambhala. Directed by Ugandhar Muni, the film ended the year on a high note for Tollywood with strong word of mouth. Featuring Archana Iyer, Lubber Pandhu fame Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Siva Karthik in key roles, Shambhala begins streaming on Aha from January 22.

Sandhya Nama Upasathe

A fresh Telugu romantic drama, Sandhya Nama Upasathe, is all set to premiere on ETV Win on January 22. Headlined by Kristen Ravali, the film is directed by Promo Bhaskar and produced by Narayana Pendyala. The promos suggest an emotionally driven love story with a contemporary touch.

Cheekatilo

Sobhita Dhulipala’s intense thriller Cheekatilo is heading straight to digital platforms. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 23. Sobhita plays a fearless television journalist determined to expose the city’s criminal underbelly. Directed by Sharan Koppishetty, the cast also includes Viswadev Rachakonda, Esha Chawla, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Jhansi, and Aamani.

Tere Ishk Mein

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, which emerged as a box office hit, is set for its OTT release on Netflix from January 23. Currently, only the Hindi version is confirmed. The film marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai after Raanjhaana and Atrangi Re, with Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in supporting roles.

Sirai

Tamil courtroom drama Sirai, starring Vikram Prabhu, turned out to be a surprise success at the box office. Directed by debutant Suresh, the film will make its digital debut on ZEE5 on January 23. As of now, only the Tamil version has been announced. The film also features LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, and Anantha Thambirajah.

Mastiii 4

The fourth installment in the popular Masti franchise, Mastiii 4, stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. Despite poor reviews and a disappointing theatrical run, the adult comedy is set to premiere on ZEE5 from January 23. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri.

Mark

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep’s action thriller Mark, directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, received mixed reviews and performed decently at the box office. The film will stream on Jio Hotstar from January 23 in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The cast includes Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, Vikranth, Roshni Prakash, Guru Somasundaram, and Yogi Babu.

Space Gen Chandrayaan

Based on India’s historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, Space Gen Chandrayaan is a Hindi web series that explores the challenges and triumphs following the Chandrayaan-2 setback. Starring Nakul Mehta, Shriya Saran, and Gopal Datt, the series begins streaming on Jio Hotstar from January 23.

With a diverse lineup spanning multiple genres and languages, this weekend’s OTT slate has something for every viewer.