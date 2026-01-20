Telangana Inter Exams: 5-Minute Late Entry Allowed for Students

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced a key relaxation for students appearing for the upcoming intermediate examinations. As per the latest decision, candidates who reach the examination centre up to five minutes late will be permitted to enter and take the exam.

The move comes as a relief to students who often face delays due to traffic congestion, transportation issues, or other unforeseen circumstances. Education officials stated that the decision was taken after considering practical challenges faced by students, especially in urban areas.

However, authorities have made it clear that this grace period will be strictly limited. Students arriving beyond five minutes after the scheduled reporting time will not be allowed inside the examination hall under any circumstances.

The Intermediate Public Examinations in Telangana are scheduled to be held from February 25 to March 18, with lakhs of students expected to appear across various centres in the state. Examination staff have been instructed to implement the rule uniformly at all centres to avoid confusion.

Students have been advised to reach their exam venues well in advance despite the relaxation, as the grace period is only meant for exceptional situations and not routine delays.

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