Four-Day Bank Holiday Likely in Late January; Check the dates!

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Customers planning bank-related work in the last week of January may need to reschedule, as an extended break in banking services is likely. A combination of regular holidays and a proposed strike by bank employees could lead to banks remaining shut for four consecutive days across the country.

The holiday sequence begins on January 24, which falls on the fourth Saturday, a non-working day for banks. This will be followed by Sunday on January 25, and Republic Day on January 26, a nationwide public holiday. With these three closures already confirmed, normal banking operations are expected to remain suspended during this period.

Adding to the disruption, bank employee unions have announced plans to observe a nationwide strike on January 27. The strike is being organised under the banner of the United Forum of Bank Unions, demanding the implementation of a five-day working week in the banking sector.

Union representatives state that the workload on bank staff has increased significantly due to expanding digital banking services and higher performance targets. According to them, two weekly holidays are essential to reduce stress and improve efficiency. They have also highlighted that several financial and government institutions, including the RBI and stock exchanges, already operate on a five-day schedule.

To minimise inconvenience to customers, the unions have proposed extending daily working hours on weekdays. Under this plan, banks would function longer each day from Monday to Friday, ensuring that service delivery remains unaffected despite fewer working days.

With the proposed strike date approaching, customers are advised to complete essential banking tasks in advance. Unless talks between the government, RBI, and employee unions result in a resolution, banking services may face a temporary halt during the final days of January.

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