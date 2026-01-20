Atlee–Priya Announce Second Pregnancy: Samantha, Keerthy Suresh and Celebs Shower Love

Director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee have exciting news to share — the couple is expecting their second child. The announcement came via social media on January 20, 2026, accompanied by heartfelt maternity photos that captured the joy and warmth of the moment.

Atlee and Priya, who welcomed their first son Meer in January 2023, shared a joint message revealing the pregnancy and expressing gratitude for the support and blessings they hope to receive from fans. The couple’s post showcased tender moments, including Priya gently cradling her baby bump and Meer playfully re-creating his mother’s pose, making the announcement both personal and touching.

The happy news has quickly drawn congratulatory messages from the film fraternity and fans alike. Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh were among the first to send their best wishes, flooding the comments with love and encouragement for the growing family.

Atlee and Priya have been married since 2014 and are known for keeping their personal life close to their fans while celebrating milestones publicly. The couple’s expanding family has become a subject of warm interest across social media as they embark on this new chapter.