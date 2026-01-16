Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Sankranti Box Office Rampage: 200 Crore Gross Plus Counting

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, fronted by Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi, continues its unstoppable march at the Sankranti box office, leaving all rivals far behind.

The lavish family entertainer has now crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide, achieving the milestone in record time with its blistering run since release, including premiere shows. After storming past earlier benchmarks with ease, the film’s collections have surged further, reflecting extraordinary audience demand across markets.

Overseas performance has matched the domestic euphoria, with the film nearing the $3 million milestone in the United States, reaffirming its strong global appeal. With packed houses across Indian centres and a sustained, rock-solid run internationally, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has firmly cemented its dominance, emerging as the biggest blockbuster of the Sankranti season.