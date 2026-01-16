January 17 School Holiday or Not? State-Wise School Holiday List in India

intensify across North India, several state governments have announced extensions of school holidays. However, in many regions, January 17 will remain a regular working day, except where official orders specify closures due to weather or festivals. Here’s a detailed look at which states have declared a holiday on January 17 and which will operate normally.

Punjab: Schools Open but With Revised Timings

In Punjab, January 17 is not a holiday.

However, the state government has revised school timings from January 16 to January 21, 2026, due to severe winter conditions.

All government, aided, and private schools will operate with shortened hours.

The aim is to protect students from intense morning cold and fog.

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): Schools Closed on January 17

Noida schools will remain shut on January 17.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Education Officer extended the winter break due to:

persistent dense fog

low visibility

severe cold wave conditions

All schools up to Class 8 will stay closed on January 16 and 17.

Since January 18 is a Sunday, offline classes will resume on January 19.

Teachers and school staff must, however, attend school as usual.

Uttar Pradesh (Other Regions): Localised Closures

Many districts in Uttar Pradesh have allowed district-level authorities to decide on school closures.

Some regions may continue restrictions due to fog, but January 17 is not declared a statewide holiday.

Telangana: Schools Closed for Sankranti Holidays

In Telangana, January 17 falls within the Sankranti vacation period.

Schools remain closed from January 10 to January 17.

Classes resume on January 18.

Andhra Pradesh: Holiday for Sankranti Festival

Andhra Pradesh schools are also closed on January 17.

The state observes Sankranti holidays typically from January 10 to 17, therefore:

January 17 is a festival holiday

Schools reopen on January 18

Maharashtra: Holiday on January 15, Schools Open on January 17

Maharashtra schools were closed on January 15 for Makar Sankranti.

However:

January 17 is a regular working day

No official extension of holidays due to weather has been issued

Tamil Nadu: Schools Open on January 17

Tamil Nadu schools remain open.

The state has not announced any winter-related closures, as the weather remains moderate.

Only the Pongal holidays, ending on January 16, were observed.

January 17 is not a holiday in most schools.

Karnataka: No January 17 Holiday

Karnataka schools function normally on January 17.

There are no weather-related closures.

Pongal holidays typically end earlier in the week.

Kerala: No Holiday on January 17

Kerala schools also remain open.

The state is not experiencing severe fog or cold wave conditions, so no special holiday has been declared.