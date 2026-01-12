Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Review: A Sankranti Family Entertainer from Chiru, Venky and Anil Ravipudi

After experiencing contrasting results in 2023 with Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar, Megastar Chiranjeevi carefully chose two distinct projects—one being the socio-fantasy Vishwambhara and the other, a full-fledged family entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. With Vishwambhara still undergoing extensive VFX work, the makers smartly advanced Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu for a festive release, locking the most favourable window of the year—Sankranthi.

Adding to the anticipation was the film’s director Anil Ravipudi, who came fresh off a massive blockbuster with Sankranthiki Vasthunam. His announcement of a collaboration with Chiranjeevi sent expectations soaring. With chart-topping songs already creating buzz, the film finally hit theatres amid strong pre-release hype. Does it live up to the festive promise? Let’s take a closer look.

Story at a Glance

Shankara Vara Prasad (Chiranjeevi) is a middle-class man leading a double life—as a doting family person and a covert national security agent. His life takes a dramatic turn when Sasirekha (Nayanthara), the daughter of one of India’s richest businessmen, falls in love with him and marries him against her father’s wishes.

Unable to accept the alliance, her father (Sachin Khedekar) engineers circumstances that drive the couple apart. As events unfold, a mysterious criminal gang targets Sasirekha’s father, forcing Vara Prasad back into action—not just to protect his family, but also to reunite what was broken. The arrival of Venky Gowda (Venkatesh) adds a new layer to the narrative, revealing unexpected connections and emotional twists.

Performances: Chiru's One-Man Show

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu belongs unequivocally to Chiranjeevi. In what can be termed his most relaxed and free-flowing performance in recent years, the Megastar is a joy to watch. His comic timing feels effortless, emotional moments are handled with restraint, and his body language perfectly fits the character of Vara Prasad. There’s a visible comfort and confidence in his performance that instantly connects with audiences.

Venkatesh, appearing in an extended cameo as Venky Gowda, brings charm and warmth. His scenes with Chiranjeevi, including a song sequence, generate genuine laughs, though the writing for his arc could have been sharper.

Nayanthara proves to be a fitting choice as Sasirekha. She holds her own opposite Chiranjeevi and brings grace and emotional weight to the role. Veteran actress Zarina Wahab stands out as Vara Prasad’s mother, especially in a powerful confrontation scene that ranks among the film’s emotional high points.

Supporting actors Catherine Tresa, Harsha Vardhan, and Abhinav Gomatam add light-hearted moments, while seasoned performers Sachin Khedekar and Sharat Saxena leave a mark with their screen presence. Sudev Nair delivers a convincing performance as the antagonist. The child actors, particularly Master Revanth, are delightful and contribute significantly to the film’s humour quotient.

Technical Aspects

Music by Bheems Ceciroleo is one of the film’s major strengths. The songs are soothing, lyrical, and seamlessly integrated into the narrative. Tracks like Sasirekha and Meesala Pilla advance the story rather than interrupt it—a refreshing change. The background score, though effective in parts, could have been more impactful during action sequences.

Cinematography by Sameer Reddy is pleasant and visually appealing, especially in song sequences and outdoor locations. Editor Tammiraju keeps the film mostly crisp, though tighter trimming in a few stretches could have enhanced the pace. Production values from Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments are solid and befitting a festive release.

What Works

Chiranjeevi’s effortless, charming performance

Consistent comedy episodes

Well-placed, melodious songs

Family-friendly emotions

Chiranjeevi’s scenes with the children

What Could Be Better

Slight pacing issues in parts

Underdeveloped writing for Venky Gowda’s track

Final Take

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu succeeds because it understands its core strength — Chiranjeevi. Director Anil Ravipudi wisely avoids burdening the Megastar with forced heroism and instead presents him in a warm, grounded, and entertaining role. The film thrives on humour, light emotions, and feel-good moments rather than heavy drama.

While it isn’t flawless, the film delivers exactly what it promises: clean entertainment for the festive season. Sit back, relax, and enjoy Chiranjeevi doing what he does best—entertaining audiences with effortless charm.

Final Verdict: A Perfect Sankranthi Family Treat

Rating: 3.5/5