Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu First Review: Sankranti Winner From Chiru, Anil Ravipudi

Megastar Chiranjeevi joins hands with hitmaker Anil Ravipudi for a wholesome family entertainer titled Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and the buzz around the film has been steadily building. The recently released songs and trailer have struck the right chord with audiences, setting up strong expectations ahead of release.

Adding to the excitement, Nayanthara plays the female lead, while Chiranjeevi appears in a refreshed avatar, having undergone a visible physical transformation to perfectly suit the role. His trademark comic timing, combined with Anil Ravipudi’s crowd-pleasing narration and family-friendly presentation, is expected to be the film’s biggest strength.

A major highlight is the extended cameo by Venkatesh, which adds extra star power and curiosity value. Music for the film is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, while the project is jointly produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmitha Konidela.

Scheduled for a grand worldwide release on January 12, with special premiere shows on the night of January 11, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu promises to be a festive treat for family audiences. Stay tuned for the film's review.