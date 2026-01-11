Video: Nari Nari Naduma Murari Trailer Out

Sharwanand is coming up with a perfect Sankranti entertainer Nari Nari Naduma Murari, set for a grand theatrical release on January 14th. Directed by comedy maestro Ram Abbaraju of Samajavaragamana fame, the film has built massive anticipation through its teaser, first two singles. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner, in collaboration with Adventures International Pvt. Ltd., the film’s trailer has been dropped today.

The trailer spotlights Gautam, a B-Tech architect whose smooth life with his cool girlfriend (Sakshi Vaidya) hits hilarious turbulence when his fiery ex (Samyuktha) crashes back in. What unfolds is a riot of quirky confrontations, messy misunderstandings, and witty tug-of-war as Gautam juggles his past and present without imploding.

Sharwa shines in two striking looks in two different love stories in two different timelines, nailing the comic timing and emotional circus with effortless versatility. Sakshi Vaidya charms with her warm screen presence. Samyuktha's unpredictable ex adds perfect unpredictability. Naresh steals scenes as Sharwa's father in another meaty comedic role, joined by Satya, Sunil, Sudarshan, and Sampath Raj for non-stop hilarity.

Ram Abbaraju's flair for clean, engaging comedy pairs seamlessly with Gnana Shekhar VS and Yuvaraj's sharp cinematography, Vishal Chandrasekhar's vibrant score, and lavish production values from AK Entertainments and Adventures International Pvt. Ltd. Story by Bhanu Bogavarapu, dialogues by Nandu Savirigana, art by Brahma Kadali, and co-production by Ajay Sunkara complete the powerhouse team.

With its breezy storytelling and humour-filled narrative, the trailer raises expectations sky-high- hinting at a Sankranthi treat packed with double the fun and triple the madness.