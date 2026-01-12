1,750 Crore NTR Statue: Waste of Public Money When There’s No Funding for Schools and Hospitals?

The NTR statue announcement made by Minister P Narayana has sent shockwaves across Andhra Pradesh. The proposal to construct a ₹1,750-crore statue of NT Rama Rao at Amaravati’s Neerukonda area is not just ambitious — it raises serious questions about governance, priorities, and the use of public funds.

As outlined, the monument would rise to 182 metres, include elevators up to 160 metres, and be built using imported bronze. Such specifications may sound grand on paper, but in a state grappling with mounting debt, broken infrastructure, and stalled welfare projects, the proposal appears deeply disconnected from ground realities.

Andhra Pradesh today is battling multiple challenges—dilapidated roads, inadequate healthcare facilities, neglected rural belts, and incomplete urban infrastructure. In this context, committing ₹1,750 crore to a single monument does not reflect vision; it reflects administrative insensitivity.

What further fuels public anger is the glaring inconsistency in political arguments. The same ecosystem that vehemently criticised the Rushikonda Palace, pegged at around ₹500 crore, as an example of wasteful expenditure, now expects citizens to unquestioningly accept a project that costs more than three times that amount—without offering any tangible public utility.

Several uncomfortable questions naturally arise:

When funds are allegedly unavailable for new medical colleges, how does ₹1,750 crore suddenly become accessible for a statue?

When critical projects in drought-prone Rayalaseema remain frozen due to “budget constraints,” why is there no shortage of money for a monument?

When Amaravati itself is still incomplete and struggling for administrative clarity, what logic supports erecting a colossal statue in a capital that is yet to fully materialise?

This debate is not about diminishing NTR’s legacy. On the contrary, it is about protecting it. NTR stood for the dignity of the poor, welfare governance, and self-respect. Converting his memory into an extravagant tourism spectacle while basic services remain unmet contradicts the very ideals he championed.

Equally troubling is the silence of influential voices that often speak passionately about governance and public accountability. Figures like Jayaprakash Narayan, known for advocating systemic reform, have so far refrained from questioning this proposal publicly. In moments like these, silence is not neutrality—it is tacit endorsement.

Failing to challenge such decisions sets a dangerous precedent. It signals acceptance of a political culture where symbolism overrides substance, and where a financially stressed state is pushed deeper into debt for vanity-driven projects.

Andhra Pradesh does not need the world’s tallest statue. It needs functional hospitals, dependable infrastructure, clean drinking water, employment opportunities, and a credible long-term economic roadmap. A monument built at the cost of public welfare will not stand as a symbol of pride—it will stand as a reminder of misplaced priorities.

If the ₹1,750-crore NTR statue proposal moves forward without scrutiny or resistance, it risks becoming not a tribute to a legendary leader, but a lasting symbol of governance failure and public betrayal.