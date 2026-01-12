Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Twitter Review: Early Reactions Are Mixed but Offer Good Entertainment

Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu gears up for its Sankranti release, early reactions on social media from viewers who have watched portions of the film are beginning to emerge. These initial responses present a mixed yet largely encouraging picture, with audiences appreciating certain aspects while remaining curious about the overall outcome.

Several Twitter users have described the first half as passable and engaging in parts, highlighting Megastar Chiranjeevi’s energetic screen presence as a major plus. His trademark comic timing appears to be one of the film’s strongest elements, according to early viewers.

One user wrote, “#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru — Passable first half. Starts off a bit shaky but gradually improves. The music is good, and Chiru’s energetic performance with his trademark timing stands out. Comedy works in parts. Nothing extraordinary, but it remains watchable so far.”

Another viewer echoed similar sentiments, noting that the comedy clicks intermittently and the songs are well placed, adding to the film’s family-friendly appeal.

With the film set to hit theatres during the festive season, audiences are now keen to see how the second half unfolds and whether the film can deliver a satisfying overall experience.

#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru Passable 1st Half! Starts off a bit shaky but gradually gets better. Good music and an energetic performance by Chiru with his trademark timing stand out. Comedy works in bits. Nothing out of the ordinary, but it stays watchable so far. — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) January 11, 2026

#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru Review Good 👍#Chiranjeevi looks good ✌️#Nayanthara & rest of the cast are good too 👏 Comedy scenes, especially between Chiru & Nayan works decently 👍 Music👍 2nd half is the key 👍#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaruReview #MSGReview #AnilRavipudi pic.twitter.com/CXTAMc34jv — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) January 11, 2026

Konni comedy scenes really worked, but rest is flat and lag #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru — NBK Tej (@nbktej) January 11, 2026

#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru - decent first half but predictable. The core concept appears to be inspired by #KamalHaasan’s #AvaiShanmugi - a divorced dad wants to reconnect with his two kids, his ex-wife is the daughter of a rich businessman. Cinematography is top notch,… pic.twitter.com/dp53p7VRQx — Cinemania (@CinemaniaIndia) January 11, 2026

#ManaSankaraVaraPrasadGaru A terrific start to the movie – #AnilRavipudi presents Boss at his best. The intro fight followed by the Hook step is a feast for fans and audiences. — TrackTollywood (@TrackTwood) January 11, 2026

Konni Meme stuff baga pelay😂 Boss Nayan scenes(Sundari track) and SasiRekha song asal super screen medha🙌🔥 Boss adiripoyadu 😭😭❤️ Aa Sundari Sng ki Rights konarane anukuntunna 😬Malli Raja tho enduku gola😂#ManaShankaraVaraPrasaGaru pic.twitter.com/saFG7ZS8g3 — 🦋 (@Itz_Pravz) January 11, 2026