Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Twitter Review: Early Reactions Are Mixed but Offer Good Entertainment

Jan 12, 2026, 08:28 IST
- Sakshi Post

Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu gears up for its Sankranti release, early reactions on social media from viewers who have watched portions of the film are beginning to emerge. These initial responses present a mixed yet largely encouraging picture, with audiences appreciating certain aspects while remaining curious about the overall outcome.

Several Twitter users have described the first half as passable and engaging in parts, highlighting Megastar Chiranjeevi’s energetic screen presence as a major plus. His trademark comic timing appears to be one of the film’s strongest elements, according to early viewers.

One user wrote, “#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru — Passable first half. Starts off a bit shaky but gradually improves. The music is good, and Chiru’s energetic performance with his trademark timing stands out. Comedy works in parts. Nothing extraordinary, but it remains watchable so far.”

Another viewer echoed similar sentiments, noting that the comedy clicks intermittently and the songs are well placed, adding to the film’s family-friendly appeal.

With the film set to hit theatres during the festive season, audiences are now keen to see how the second half unfolds and whether the film can deliver a satisfying overall experience.


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Chiranjeevi
Nayanthara
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Review
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