Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Day 7 Box Office: Chiranjeevi Starrer Crosses ₹222 Crore Worldwide

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the Sankranti family entertainer starring Chiranjeevi, has delivered a strong performance at the box office in its first week of release. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, has grossed an impressive ₹222 crore worldwide in just seven days since hitting theatres on January 12.

Released during the festive Sankranti window, the movie has emerged as one of the biggest releases of the season, drawing large audiences with its mix of action, drama, and comedy. Featuring Nayanthara in the lead role and a special appearance by Victory Venkatesh, the film has maintained strong occupancy figures, especially over the weekend, contributing to its robust box office run.

Industry trackers report that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu saw solid earnings throughout the week, with day-by-day growth during the festive period helping push the overall total past the ₹220 crore mark globally. Its performance highlights the enduring appeal of the Megastar and the film’s broad family audience pull.

With strong word-of-mouth and continued shows across key markets, the film is expected to sustain its momentum in the coming days.