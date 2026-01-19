Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Date Locked: Fans to Get First Look Soon

The record-breaking sequel Dhurandhar 2, the much-anticipated follow-up to Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy film Dhurandhar, is stirring excitement among audiences as its official teaser release date has been confirmed.

The original Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, became a massive box office phenomenon, generating widespread discussion and breaking records across markets. With the sequel already scheduled for release in March 2026, anticipation has been building for more details, especially about the first promotional material.

According to the latest update, the teaser for Dhurandhar 2 will be unveiled on January 23, 2026, during the theatrical release of Sunny Deol’s much-awaited film Border 2. This means moviegoers who watch Border 2 in cinemas will also get a first look at the sequel’s teaser on the big screen. The teaser may also be released simultaneously on digital platforms after its theatrical premiere.

Although brief glimpses of the sequel were already shown in the post-credit scene of the first film, fans have been eagerly awaiting a full teaser with fresh visuals. Trade analysts believe that this early promotional push will build even stronger momentum for Dhurandhar 2 ahead of its March 19, 2026 release date, which is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.