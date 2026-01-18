Is January 23 a School Holiday for Vasant Panchami 2026?

Schools across Uttar Pradesh have witnessed multiple closures this month due to severe cold conditions and major religious observances. While most districts had shut schools until January 18, classes are expected to resume from Monday, January 19. However, students may get additional holidays later this month, with January 23 emerging as a possible date—though no statewide order has been issued yet.

Prayagraj Schools Closed Till January 20

In Prayagraj, authorities have already declared a holiday for all schools from Classes 1 to 12 until January 20. The decision was taken in view of the massive influx of devotees for Mauni Amavasya, when the district witnesses heavy crowds for the holy bath. The closure aims to ensure student safety and facilitate crowd management.

Why January 23 Is Being Discussed

There is growing speculation about a possible holiday on January 23, as the day marks Vasant Panchami, celebrated across the country. The date also coincides with the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Given the cultural significance of the day, schools and offices in several districts may declare optional or local holidays, depending on administrative requirements.

No Statewide Order Yet

As of now, no official notification has been released announcing a blanket school holiday across Uttar Pradesh on January 23. District administrations retain the discretion to declare closures based on local conditions, weather, or event-related needs.

Meanwhile, schools across the state will remain closed on January 26 in accordance with government orders for Republic Day. Parents and students are advised to stay tuned to district-level announcements for the latest updates on school holidays.