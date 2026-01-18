Holiday for Pune Schools, Colleges on January 19 Amid Pune Grand Tour 2026

Residents of Pune will experience major traffic restrictions and a one-day shutdown of educational institutions on January 19, 2026, due to the hosting of the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026. The multi-day event will be held in the city from January 19 to 23, prompting authorities to introduce extensive traffic management measures.

To minimise inconvenience to students and parents amid large-scale road diversions, District Collector Jitendra Dudi has declared a holiday on January 19 for all schools, colleges, and educational institutions within Pune city limits. The decision aims to ease commuter pressure during the event’s opening day.

In addition to the school holiday, police officials have urged offices and private establishments to consider granting leave where feasible or allow flexible work arrangements. Employees have also been advised to use public transport, especially the Pune Metro, to avoid peak-hour congestion coinciding with race-related road closures.

Authorities are set to enforce diversions and temporary closures across several key routes as part of crowd and traffic control. Detailed advisories are expected to be issued to help commuters plan their travel during the event period.

With the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour expected to draw significant participation and public attention, officials say coordinated planning and public cooperation will be crucial to ensuring smooth movement and minimal disruption across the city.