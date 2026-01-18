Record 1.3 Crore Devotees Gather for Holy Dip at Triven Sangam For Mauni Amavasya 2026

A sea of devotees gathered at the sacred Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, taking part in the ritual holy dip amid heightened spiritual fervour during the ongoing Magh Mela. Adding to the devotional atmosphere, flower petals were showered on pilgrims from a helicopter as they immersed themselves at the ghats.

Visuals from the site showed dense crowds braving early-morning conditions to participate in the sacred snan, a ritual believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual merit. The ceremonial flower shower drew loud chants and devotional slogans from devotees assembled along the riverbanks.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at the Magh Mela Kshetra to take a holy dip at Sangam, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. pic.twitter.com/DuhppdrMF7 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2026

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to pilgrims on the auspicious occasion. In a message shared on social media, the Chief Minister welcomed Akharas, dharmacharyas, saints, kalpavasis, and devotees who arrived at the Sangam for the holy bath. He prayed for renewed energy, enthusiasm, and resolve in the lives of people, invoking the blessings of Mother Ganga and Lord Surya.

Meanwhile, authorities stepped up security and crowd management measures in view of the massive turnout. According to police officials, nearly 50 lakh devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam between 6 pm on Saturday and 4 am on Sunday. The ritual bathing commenced at midnight and continued through the early hours despite dense fog in the region.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Flower petals being showered on devotees who have come for a 'snaan' at the Sangam on the occassion of Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Magh Mela. pic.twitter.com/rwaqMsbja2 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2026

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar stated that comprehensive arrangements were in place to ensure safety and smooth movement. Traffic regulation, continuous monitoring, and deployment of additional personnel were implemented across the ghats to manage the heavy influx of pilgrims.

Devotees expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. Many said the facilities and crowd control measures enabled them to complete their rituals peacefully. “I feel blessed after the holy dip. The arrangements here are very good,” said one pilgrim.

With lakhs continuing to arrive through the day, authorities remain on high alert to ensure the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Sangam proceed smoothly and safely.