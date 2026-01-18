Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu BO Collections: Sankranti Blockbuster Earns 261 Crore in 6 Days

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is rewriting box-office history with a rampaging run that shows no signs of slowing down. The Sankranti blockbuster has delivered a staggering ₹261 crore-plus gross worldwide in just six days, emerging as a phenomenon across domestic and overseas markets alike. In North America, the film surpassed 2.5 million USD and marching towards 3 million USD.

Headlined by Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has displayed unanimous dominance across all territories, recording extraordinary occupancies and setting all-time records for a regional film within its opening week. Trade analysts point out that the film’s consistent growth, even after the initial festive rush, highlights its massive acceptance among family audiences.

The Mega Sankranti release has been performing exceptionally well in key overseas markets too, mirroring the euphoric response seen across India. With word of mouth remaining extremely strong and advance bookings holding firm, the film is now poised for a sensational extended weekend, which is expected to push collections even higher.

Industry watchers note that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has not only dominated the festive window but has also redefined the ceiling for Sankranti releases, setting a new benchmark for future regional big-ticket entertainers. As the blockbuster continues its victorious march, all eyes are now on how far this record-breaking run will go in the coming days.