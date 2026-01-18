Sharwanand’s Sankranti Magic Continues with Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Sharwanand has always been admired for his effortless charm and solid acting prowess. Striking the right balance between good looks and talent, he is an actor who flourishes when paired with the right script—and success inevitably follows. That belief has once again been reaffirmed with his latest Sankranti release, Nari Nari Naduma Murari.

The combination of Sharwanand and Sankranti has turned out to be a winning formula over the years. Films like Shatamanam Bhavati and Express Raja set the trend, and Nari Nari Naduma Murari has only strengthened the belief that the ‘Sharwa–Sankranti’ sentiment is very much real. Festival releases seem to bring out the best in him, both creatively and commercially.

Adding to the festive cheer, Sharwanand’s next project has been officially announced. The actor is all set to collaborate with ace director Sreenu Vaitla, with the film being bankrolled by leading production house Mythri Movie Makers. The yet-to-be-titled project is slated for a grand Sankranti 2027 theatrical release, raising expectations among fans and trade circles alike.

Meanwhile, Nari Nari Naduma Murari continues its impressive run across all centres. Producer Anil Sunkara is understandably delighted, having delivered yet another blockbuster. With strong box-office performance and positive audience response, it truly has turned out to be a memorable and joyous Sankranti for everyone involved.