MSVPG Emerges Mega Sankranti Blockbuster, Breaks Even in 6 Days; Profits All Over

The Sankranti box-office season has a clear and commanding winner as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu continues its historic run, scaling new highs with each passing day. The Mega-starrer has officially entered mega blockbuster territory, achieving break-even status in just six days—a rare feat in contemporary regional cinema.

Headlined by Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has now amassed a staggering ₹261 crore-plus gross worldwide within six days of release. In a remarkable milestone, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has also surpassed the lifetime box-office collections of OG in Book My Show ticketing platform, underlining its extraordinary theatrical dominance.

The film’s overseas performance has been equally phenomenal. In North America, MSVPG is on the verge of crossing the $3 million mark, reflecting its massive appeal among diaspora audiences and solid word of mouth across key international markets.

With packed houses continuing across domestic centres and advance bookings holding strong overseas, trade experts predict that the film is set for another explosive weekend. Having already shattered multiple records and achieved break-even at lightning speed, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has firmly cemented its place as one of the biggest Sankranti blockbusters in Telugu cinema history.