Mahesh Babu–SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Becomes the First Indian Teaser to Premiere at Le Grand Rex, Paris

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is already one of the most awaited Indian films in recent times. After the teaser was unveiled at the GlobeTrotter event in Hyderabad on November 15, excitement around the project has only continued to grow. Now, the film has achieved a historic milestone.

Varanasi Teaser Premieres at Le Grand Rex, Paris

The teaser of Varanasi was screened on January 5 at the iconic Le Grand Rex theatre in Paris — marking the first time an Indian film teaser has ever been launched at this legendary venue. The event drew attention not only from Indian movie lovers but also from global film audiences.

Le Grand Rex shared a glimpse from the premiere on its official X handle, captioning it:

“First look at the highly anticipated film by S. S. Rajamouli, #Varanasi, set to hit the big screen in 2027. #FestivalDeLaBandeAnnonce.”

Although the theatre has previously hosted screenings of major films such as Kabali, Baahubali 2, Mersal, and Saaho, Varanasi is the first to have its teaser launched there on such a grand scale — a proud moment for Indian cinema.

A Glimpse Into the Film

The teaser introduces Mahesh Babu’s character, Rudhra — fierce, intense, and symbolic — seen riding a bull, holding a blood-stained trishul.

Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as the antagonist, Kumbha. Their first-look posters were released earlier and received massive appreciation.

Music is composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, while the story is written by noted screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad.

A Grand Adventure Story

Reports suggest that Varanasi is positioned as one of India’s most ambitious cinematic spectacles. A Tanzanian media report described the film as revolving around a rugged explorer who embarks on a dangerous mission through mysterious landscapes to uncover an ancient secret that could change the world — blending mythology, adventure, and high-stakes drama.

With Rajamouli at the helm and a star-studded cast, Varanasi is expected to set new benchmarks in global Indian cinema.