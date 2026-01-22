Love Story Re-Release on February 14, 2026: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Treat On Valentines Day

Naga Chaitanya's Love Story remains an unforgettable milestone in his stellar career. He played a passionate folk dancer from rural Telangana. Director Sekhar Kammula helped Chay leave his city look behind. Chay gave a real and emotional performance. It showed his growth as an actor. Critics and fans loved how he added pain and love to his role.

Sai Pallavi played the leading lady, and she also excelled in her role. Their strong bond created a story of love that beats caste and class differences. Sekhar Kammula showed real village life in Telangana. Pawan CH's songs, like Nee Chitram Choosi, Saranga Dariya became huge hits before the film released. They made the movie's emotions even stronger and topped music charts- and are still trending across all major music platforms.

Now, the makers bring this all-time classic romantic saga back on February 14th- Valentine's Day. The date is perfect to spark love again.

Sekhar Kammula crafted a narrative rooted in authenticity, capturing the heartbeat of rural Telangana with unmatched sensitivity. His storytelling- simple, truthful, layered, made the film resonate with people of all backgrounds.

The movie came out in 2021 during the pandemic. It beat tough times to make big money at the box office. It also won praise for its wonderful story, great performances, and true feel. Producers Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao from SVCLLP and Amigos Creations made it as a modern love-story masterpiece.

Couples and Chay-Sai Pallavi fans can enjoy Love Story on the big screen once more.