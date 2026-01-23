January 23, 24 - Two Day School Holiday in Noida-Ghaziabad for Basant Panchami, Fourth Saturday

Schools across Noida and Ghaziabad will observe a two-day holiday on Friday, Saturday, bringing welcome relief to students and parents alike.

As per official communication circulated by school authorities, classes will remain suspended on Friday, January 23, on account of Basant Panchami, an auspicious festival celebrated across North India. In addition, Saturday, January 24, will also be a holiday as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, which many schools observe as a non-working day.

A message sent by a Noida-based school to parents confirmed the schedule, stating that the institution would remain closed on both days and that regular classes will resume on Tuesday, January 27, following the weekend break.

Parents have been advised to take note of the dates and plan accordingly, as no academic activities will be conducted during the two-day closure.