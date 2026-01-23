Half Day Holiday Today, January 23 For Pune Schools For International Cycling Event

All schools within the limits of Pune will function only till noon on Friday, January 23, 2026, following an official order issued by the district administration ahead of a major international sporting event.

The Pune District Magistrate has directed the closure of all educational institutions—primary and secondary schools, aided and unaided institutions, as well as government and private schools—after 12:00 pm within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits.

The decision has been taken in view of the fourth leg of the Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2026, which is scheduled to take place in the city on the same day.

According to the order, schools are permitted to operate normally until noon, after which they must remain closed. The directive was issued by Jitendra Dudi, District Collector of Pune and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority.

The fourth stage of the cycling competition will be conducted along the route between Balewadi and Balgandharva Rangmandir, covering a distance of 58 kilometres. Authorities stated that the partial closure of schools is aimed at preventing traffic congestion and avoiding inconvenience to students and commuters during the international event.

Parents and school managements have been advised to take note of the revised schedule and make necessary arrangements accordingly.