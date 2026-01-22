Bank Holiday on January 23: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed for Netaji Jayanti, Saraswati Puja & Basant Panchami?

With multiple festivals falling around the same time, many people are wondering whether banks in India will remain open or closed on Friday, January 23, 2026. The date coincides with several important observances, including Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, Saraswati Puja, and Basant Panchami.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2026, January 23, 2026 is not a nationwide bank holiday. Most banks across India will function normally on this date. However, in a few states where regional festivals are observed with official holidays, bank branches may remain closed.

Why People Expected a Holiday

January 23 has cultural and religious significance in many regions:

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary is commemorated in parts of India.

Saraswati Puja – a festival dedicated to the goddess of learning – is widely celebrated, especially in eastern and northern states.

Basant Panchami, which marks the arrival of spring, is another important festival observed on this day in many regions.

Because of these coinciding events, locals in some states may have holidays for educational institutions and other organisations.

State-Specific Bank Closures

While the RBI sets the national list of banking holidays, regional or local holidays may result in closures in certain states or districts. On January 23, it is possible that:

Banks in West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura may remain closed, since Sardhi or Saraswati Puja and related observances are significant in these regions.

Other states could also declare local holidays for cultural or festival reasons, affecting bank operations in specific areas.

Customers in those states should verify with their local branch or bank’s official holiday list before planning any branch-dependent financial activity.

Banks That Will Remain Open

In most parts of the country, including major centres like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, scheduled banks — including public sector, private sector, and cooperative banks — are expected to operate normally on January 23, 2026, as it is not listed as an RBI holiday.

Services Still Available During Bank Holidays

Whether banks are open or closed locally, the following digital services remain accessible nationwide:

Online banking platforms

Mobile banking apps

UPI transactions

ATM withdrawals

These services continue to function even when branches are shut due to regional holidays or observances.

What Customers Should Do

If you need to visit a bank branch on January 23: