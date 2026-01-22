Why January 23 Is Observed as a Holiday? Check State-Wise List

As schools across the country reopen after the winter break and students shift focus to board and annual examination preparation, a key date in January has triggered widespread queries among parents and students alike — will schools remain closed on January 23?

The date carries dual national and cultural significance, resulting in school holidays in several states. Below is a clear, state-wise update on school closures for Tuesday, January 23, based on official academic calendars and government notifications.

Why January 23 Is Observed as a Holiday

January 23 is marked in many parts of India as Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, which celebrates the onset of spring and honours Goddess Saraswati, the deity of learning, music and the arts. In addition, the Government of India observes the day as Parakram Diwas, commemorating the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

State-Wise School Holiday Status on January 23

Uttar Pradesh

According to the state education department’s academic calendar, January 23 is declared a holiday on account of Basant Panchami. Government schools across the state will remain closed. While many private schools usually observe the holiday, parents are advised to check official communication from their respective institutions.

West Bengal

Saraswati Puja is one of the most significant festivals in the state, and most schools and educational institutions remain closed on the day. Highlighting its importance, the JEE Main examination session originally scheduled for January 23 in the state has been rescheduled.

Punjab

The state government has officially declared January 23 a holiday for Basant Panchami. Schools across Punjab are expected to remain closed.

Haryana

January 23 features in the official school holiday calendar as a Basant Panchami holiday, confirming closure of government-run schools.

Advisory for Students and Parents

While government notifications apply to state-run schools, private institutions may follow independent schedules. Parents and students are advised to verify the latest circulars issued by their schools. Those appearing for board or competitive examinations should also double-check their exam timetables, as examination centres may operate even on declared holidays.

Related Education Update

In a separate development from Uttar Pradesh, the state has officially announced the examination dates for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) after a gap of four years, offering long-awaited clarity to lakhs of aspiring teachers.