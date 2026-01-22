2254 Crore HMDA Projects Approved By Telangana Govt: Budvel Trumpet, Manikonda Pipeline, Shilpa Layout, ORR Road

The Government of Telangana has cleared a major slate of urban infrastructure projects through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), signalling an aggressive push to upgrade mobility, cut travel time, and future-proof Hyderabad’s transport network. Administrative approvals have been issued for multiple high-impact works designed to strengthen both regional access and inner-city circulation.

Budvel to Get Landmark Trumpet Interchange

A flagship project approved by the government is a world-class trumpet interchange at Budvel, linking Radial Road–2 with the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Km 143.000. The interchange will be integrated with the Budvel Layout and will also enhance the existing Rajendra Nagar Interchange (G.O.Rt.No.59, MA&UD, dated January 16, 2026). With the Detailed Project Report already completed, the project has entered the tendering stage.

Planned as a new gateway to the city, the interchange will offer seamless connectivity between Radial Road–2, ORR–Gachibowli, ORR–Shamshabad–RGIA, and Budvel, while also providing access to the proposed Musi Riverfront development. The ₹488-crore project will be financed through HMDA infrastructure bonds.

Elevated Corridor–III to Boost Signal-Free Travel

To further strengthen east–west and north–south mobility, the government has initiated Elevated Corridor–III, stretching from the ICCC in Banjara Hills to Shilpa Layout, enabling uninterrupted, signal-free access to the ORR at Gachibowli. Estimated to cost ₹1,656 crore, the corridor will be developed in two phases—Phase I from Film Nagar to Shilpa Layout (5 km) and Phase II from ICCC Tower to Hakimpet Kunta (4 km).

The elevated road is expected to significantly ease congestion across Banjara Hills, Film Nagar and HITEC City, with six strategically placed entry and exit ramps. Clearances are currently being pursued for a short stretch passing through Defence land. Like other major works, funding will be mobilised via HMDA bonds.

Manikonda Pipeline-MGIT Road Upgrade to Decongest West Hyderabad

In another key move, the government has sanctioned ₹110 crore (G.O.Rt.No.71, dated January 19, 2026) for the widening and strengthening of the 3.57-km Pipeline Road between MGIT and Manikonda. Aimed at easing traffic pressure in Kokapet, Manikonda and adjoining localities, the project includes a six-lane carriageway, central median, stormwater drains, culverts, junction redesigns and landscaping. Tenders are set to be invited shortly.

ORR Widening Near Gachibowli

To tackle bottlenecks near the Gachibowli flyovers, the government has also approved ₹26.50 crore (G.O.Rt.No.69, dated January 19, 2026) to widen the left carriageway of the ORR from three lanes to four between Nanakramguda and Gachibowli. Tendering for the project is scheduled for January 27, 2026.

A Coordinated Mobility Push

Taken together, these approvals represent one of the most comprehensive infrastructure pushes in recent years, reinforcing Hyderabad’s status as a fast-growing global city. With large-scale investments in interchanges, elevated corridors and arterial roads, the state government aims to modernise urban transport, reduce congestion hotspots and support the city’s long-term expansion.