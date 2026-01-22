Is January 23 a Stock Market Holiday? Markets Open Tomorrow

Investors and traders often check market holiday calendars carefully, especially around festival seasons and national observances. According to the official 2026 trading holiday schedule released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Indian stock market will be open for trading on Friday, January 23, 2026.

Stock Market Holiday Calendar for January 2026

The NSE and BSE have published a full year holiday list for 2026, showing the specific days markets will be closed. In January 2026, the only scheduled stock market holiday is on Monday, January 26, 2026, for Republic Day. There are no stock market holidays on January 23, 2026.

This means that all regular segments of the Indian stock market — including:

Equity trading

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

Commodity segments

will operate normally on January 23, 2026.

Why It Matters

January 23 falls close to several festival observances — notably Basant Panchami/Saraswati Puja — which is celebrated on January 23 in many parts of the country. However, religious or regional observances do not automatically translate to stock market closures unless they coincide with a publicly declared trading holiday on the exchange calendars.

What Is a Scheduled Market Holiday?

According to the NSE holiday list for 2026, markets will remain closed on certain days due to national holidays or major religious festivals (such as Republic Day on January 26). These are officially notified market holidays and affect trading across all segments.

Summary:

January 23, 2026 — Market open for regular trading activities.

January 26, 2026 — Stock market holiday (Republic Day).

So, if you're planning trades or investment activities on January 23, 2026, the Indian stock markets — including NSE and BSE — will be open as usual.