School Holidays: Telangana May Declare 3-Day Break from January 28 to 31 - Here’s Why

The PRTU (Progressive Recognised Teachers Union) has urged the Telangana government to declare three days of school and official holidays for employees during the renowned tribal festival of Medaram Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara. The union stated that the massive scale of the festival makes it difficult for employees and students to attend without official holidays.

The Medaram Jatara, considered one of the largest tribal congregations in the world, will be held from January 28 to January 31 this year. Every year, millions of devotees gather at Medaram, not only from Telangana but also from neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Due to the huge influx of devotees, roads, buses, and train services are heavily crowded during the four-day event.

The Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara is famous for its unique tribal traditions and deep spiritual significance. Devotees offer jaggery, coconuts, gold, and other offerings to the tribal deities, while special rituals and ceremonies are conducted throughout the festival. The event is held in a forest setting, creating a distinct spiritual and cultural atmosphere.

PRTU leaders said that announcing holidays for such a large-scale religious gathering would demonstrate the government’s sensitivity toward public sentiment. They also reiterated their long-standing demand that the Centre grant national festival status to the Medaram Jatara. According to the union, national recognition would lead to improved infrastructure, better crowd management, and enhanced facilities for devotees.

With the number of pilgrims increasing every year, the demand for holidays during the festival is gaining momentum. The Medaram Jatara, which symbolizes Telangana’s rich tribal culture and traditions, continues to be organised with greater grandeur each year. It now remains to be seen what decision the government will take on the PRTU’s demand.