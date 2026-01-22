Vennela Kishore First Look From Purushaha

Blending the everyday dynamics of married life with situational comedy, upcoming Telugu film Purushaha is shaping up as a fresh entertainer with a relatable husband–wife narrative at its core. Designed to mirror real-life experiences with a contemporary sensibility, the film is steadily drawing attention through its quirky promotional campaign, even as shooting continues.

The makers have been unveiling a series of intriguing posters, each one adding a new layer of curiosity around the film’s theme. While the teaser earlier highlighted the humorous struggles men face after marriage, it also underlined the crucial role wives play in post-marital life. Now, the latest poster has further amplified the buzz by featuring Vennela Kishore in a laugh-out-loud avatar. Seen wearing a thoroughly confused expression, the actor is accompanied by the cheeky line, “Kitikee Daggara Em Jarigindi?” (What happened at the window?), sparking curiosity about the context and the comic situation.

The poster suggests that Purushaha will deliver full-on entertainment through fresh, unconventional humour and situations rarely explored in Telugu cinema. With each character being introduced in a manner that reflects their quirks and behaviour, the promotional material has managed to generate solid intrigue while ensuring steady laughs.

Presented by Battula Saraswathi and produced by Battula Koteswara Rao under the Kalyan Productions banner, the film is directed by Veeru Vulavala, who also introduces Pavan Kalyan Battula as the lead actor. Despite being at an early promotional stage, the film has already created a surprising buzz with its distinctive posters and first-look reveals.

Adding to the momentum, the teaser—launched by acclaimed filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana—has been receiving an encouraging response. Packed with humour in every frame and driven by the punchline, “You are the pride of mankind,” the teaser has significantly raised expectations around the film.

Technically, Purushaha boasts cinematography by Satish Muthyala, music composed by Sravan Bharadwaj, editing by Koti, and art direction by Ravibabu Dondapati. Post-production work is currently underway, with the release date set to be announced soon.

The film features an ensemble cast including Pavan Kalyan Battula, Saptagiri, Kasireddy Rajkumar, Vaishnavi Kokkura, Vishika, Hasini Sudheer, Sri Sandhya, Gabi Rock, Anaira Gupta, Vennela Kishore, Rajeev Kanakala, Pammi Sai, VTV Ganesh, and others.