Laila Box Office Collection Day 4: A Disappointing ₹0.14 Cr India Net

The recent Telugu release, Laila, featuring Vishwak Sen, has proved to be a huge letdown at the box office. Even though the movie had created all the hype initially, the performance of Laila has been nothing but disastrous.

According to the latest reports, Laila earned a mere ₹0.14 Cr India net on its fourth day, taking its total collection to ₹2.79 Cr. These numbers are a far cry from what was expected from a film starring Vishwak Sen, who has a decent following in the Telugu film industry.

The occupancy rates of the film have also been poor, with only 12.67% Telugu occupancy on Monday, February 17, 2025. The morning shows had 11.37% occupancy, while the afternoon shows were slightly better with 13.96% occupancy. But the evening and night shows had zero occupancy, which shows that there was no interest in the film at all.

Laila's poor performance is due to its catastrophic reviews. The romantic action-comedy genre of the film did not work in favour of the audience, and Vishwak Sen's choice of playing a female character named 'Laila' for the first time failed.

The director of the film, Ram Narayan, and the producer, Shine Screens, are to blame for the poor performance of the film. The pre-release function of Laila had created some excitement, but it appears that the makers of the film were not able to build on that momentum.

Overall, the box office performance of Laila is unambiguous proof that the film failed to leave people impressed. Owing to the negative reviews as well as low box office collections, it goes without saying that Laila is a box office disaster.

Also read: Laila Disaster: 6 Crore Loss for Producer Sahu Garapati