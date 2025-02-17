Hyderabad Couple Marries Without Spending a Rupee – In Just Two Minutes!

Hyderabad: Weddings are often associated with grand celebrations, lavish decorations, and significant expenses. However, breaking all conventions, a couple in Hyderabad got married without spending a single rupee—and in just two minutes!

Sarveshwaranand and Srivani’s love story began at Kanha Shantivanam in Shamshabad, where they first met and gradually developed a strong bond. Realizing they wanted to spend their lives together, the couple decided to marry in the most simple yet meaningful way possible.

On Sunday, amidst the serene greenery of the forest, Sarveshwaranand tied a clapper around Srivani’s neck, marking their union. There were no priests, no guests, and no extravagant rituals—just the two of them committing to a lifetime together in a peaceful and spiritual setting.

Their unique wedding has gained attention for its simplicity, challenging the societal norms that often associate marriage with huge expenses. The couple’s story stands as an inspiring example that love and commitment matter more than luxury, proving that true relationships don’t require grand ceremonies—just genuine understanding.