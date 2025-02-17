Sam Pitroda’s views very much reflect Cong’s stance on China, says BJP’s Hitesh Jain

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) BJP Mumbai Vice President Hitesh Jain has asserted that Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s remarks on China align with the broader stance of the grand old party, accusing it of historically taking a pro-China position.

Speaking to IANS, Jain said, “It is not just a personal or controversial statement -- it represents the official mindset of the Congress party. In the past, the party has repeatedly made statements that appear to favour China.”

Jain further criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he has promoted Chinese-made drones and has a history of engaging with China in ways that raise questions about his party’s priorities.

"You know that Congress signed an MoU with China, which clearly reflects their affinity for the country. This is not about Sam Pitroda alone -- his comments are an extension of the Congress party’s longstanding position," Jain told IANS.

According to Jain, Pitroda's remarks were not in the national interest and were instead motivated by political considerations to safeguard Congress’ ties and ideological leanings.

Jain reiterated that Congress has consistently taken positions that do not align with India's national interests.

“The Congress party has a pattern of making statements that are sympathetic to China. They are not expressing independent views but are simply reiterating the party’s broader pro-China stance,” he claimed.

Pitroda, a veteran Congress leader and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, has suggested that the perceived threat from China is often exaggerated and argued for a recalibration of India’s approach towards the neighboring country.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Pitroda stated that India should move beyond a confrontational outlook and adopt a more pragmatic approach towards China. He contended that fostering an adversarial relationship with China would only lead to further tensions and that India must acknowledge China’s stature while maintaining diplomatic engagements.

However, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh distanced the party from Pitroda’s remarks, clarifying that they did not reflect the official position of the Congress.

Jain also addressed allegations concerning foreign financial influences on the Congress party. He claimed that there have been discussions in the United States about American institutions funding certain entities in India to destabilise the current government.

“This is not an accusation made by the BJP -- it has been mentioned in discussions abroad that American institutions have extended financial support to certain individuals in India and beyond. This matter deserves a thorough investigation,” Jain told IANS.

