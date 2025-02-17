Will consider good suggestions by Railway Minister Vaishnaw, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 17 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that the Congress government is ready to consider good suggestions by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about projects in the state.

Interacting with media near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Shivakumar, asked about the Union Minister's remarks on certain traffic-related projects in Bengaluru, said: "I am not aware of what exactly he has said. If he has given good suggestions, we will consider them. If there is political intent behind it, we know how to handle it."

Union Minister Vaishnaw had slammed the state government for its failure on multiple fronts to develop railway infrastructure in the state. He noted that the lack of expertise at K-RIDE (Rail Infrastructure Development Company – Karnataka) is delaying the resolution of technical issues regarding the suburban rail project.

On Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka's criticism that his Bengaluru city rounds were merely a photoshoot, Shivakumar replied: "Earlier, BJP Chief Ministers toured Bengaluru - was it just for a photoshoot? Back then, Ashoka used to sit in his car and go around."

"The BJP exists only to criticise. What other work do they have? We are fulfilling our responsibilities. This is a large-scale project, and we are ensuring its quality. Currently, roadwork is underway for 150 km, involving a budget of Rs 1,700 crore," he added.

Shivakumar said that the government aims to complete it within the stipulated time and plans to take up more such projects in the future. "I have also discussed this with local MLAs to gather their opinions. Some projects are yet to receive work orders. We have also planned a Rs 600 crore project to improve Bengaluru’s roads."

Regarding reports that funds for the Anna Bhagya rice scheme and Gruha Laxmi scheme have not been received for the past few months, he said: "Yes, the funds have not been received for the past three months, but we will arrange for them. We will fulfil our promises."

On Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna's allegation that he was misusing the AICC, Shivakumar responded, "This is not the time for discussion. I am travelling to Kerala for a party event. After that, I have a meeting with ministers in Rajasthan, where I will be travelling with officials. I will speak about this matter after I return."

