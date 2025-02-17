Laila Disaster: 6 Crore Loss for Producer Sahu Garapati

Vishwak Sen’s much-anticipated film Laila released on February 14, but it failed to impress audiences from the day one. Producer Sahu Garapati had hoped the film would see a rise in collections over the weekend, but that expectation quickly fizzled out.

Around 50% of theaters had no bookings at all, and the rest had only minimal footfall. Critics were quick to slam the film, calling it cheap, crass, and boring. Most gave it poor ratings of 1 or 1.5, making it clear that Laila was a letdown.

The film’s box office performance during its first weekend was alarmingly low, and Garapati is now facing a loss of around ₹6 crore on his investment. Though he was able to recover some of the money through non-theatrical revenue, the losses from the theatrical run alone are estimated to be between ₹5 to ₹6 crore.

For a film starring Vishwak Sen, this marks a major setback and disappointment, not just for the producer but for the entire team behind the movie.