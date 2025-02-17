Nikhil Siddhartha and Chandoo Mondeti Set to Begin Karthikeya 3?

The sensational success of Karthikeya 2 propelled actor Nikhil Siddhartha and director Chandoo Mondeti into the limelight, establishing them as a force in the pan-India film industry. The devotional thriller's remarkable reception has inspired other medium-budget films to aim for a national release.

Currently, Nikhil is busy with his upcoming period warrior film Swayambhu, while Chandoo Mondeti is riding high on the success of his latest venture, Thandel. Following Thandel’s massive success, the two celebrated in style, partying until 5 am, sparking fresh buzz in the industry.

With fans eagerly awaiting their next collaboration, all eyes are now on Karthikeya 3. According to sources, the much-anticipated film is set to begin production later this year, with shooting slated to kick off in September. The teaser glimpse of Karthikeya 3, revealed at the end of Karthikeya 2, has fueled excitement among franchise fans, leaving them eager for more.

In an interesting development, Nikhil will be juggling the shoots for Karthikeya 3 alongside his role in The India House, which is being bankrolled by Ram Charan and UV Creations, along with Abhishek Agarwal.

With both projects lined up, it seems like Nikhil and Chandoo are set to keep their momentum going strong as they prepare to bring Karthikeya 3 to the big screen.