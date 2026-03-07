Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaye on OTT: Where to Watch the ₹120 Crore Gujarati Hit

The Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaye has achieved remarkable success and has now arrived on OTT platforms. The Gujarati film is currently streaming on SonyLIV in both Hindi and Gujarati languages.

Made on a modest budget of around ₹50 lakh, the film went on to become a huge box-office success, reportedly collecting nearly ₹120 crore worldwide. The movie has also received strong audience appreciation and holds an impressive 8.6 rating on IMDb.

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaye Now Streaming on OTT

After performing exceptionally well in theatres, Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaye has now been released for online audiences. Viewers who missed watching it on the big screen can now stream the film on SonyLIV from the comfort of their homes.

The film’s success has surprised many in the industry, especially considering its low production budget. Despite being made with limited resources, it managed to attract a large audience and generate massive box-office revenue.

Story of the Film

The story revolves around a struggling auto-rickshaw driver who is deeply distressed due to financial problems and the difficulties of life. When he reaches a point of complete despair, something extraordinary happens — he experiences the divine presence of Krishna.

After this spiritual encounter, his life begins to change in unexpected ways. The film explores how this divine guidance transforms his outlook, decisions, and journey in life.

Audience Response

The film has received positive responses from viewers for its emotional storytelling, spiritual theme, and inspiring message. Its strong word-of-mouth helped it become a surprising blockbuster despite its small budget.

With its release on SonyLIV, Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaye is expected to reach an even wider audience and continue its success in the digital space.

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