Bank Holiday on March 9, 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Monday?

Many people are wondering whether banks will remain closed on Monday, March 9, 2026. Since weekends and regional holidays often affect banking services, customers should check the official holiday schedule before planning a bank visit.

According to the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), March 9, 2026, is a regular working day for banks in most parts of India. There are no nationwide festivals or official banking holidays scheduled for this date, meaning banks will operate normally across the country.

Banks Open on Monday, March 9

Since March 9 falls on a Monday, it is considered a standard business day. Bank branches across major states—including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and others—are expected to function as usual.

Customers can carry out routine banking activities such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, loan inquiries, and account-related services without any disruption.

Are There Any State-Specific Bank Holidays on March 9?

Based on the current RBI holiday schedule, no state-specific banking holidays are listed for March 9, 2026. Bank holidays in India are generally declared for national festivals, regional celebrations, or weekends like Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

However, some districts may occasionally announce local holidays for schools or government offices due to regional festivals, but these do not typically affect bank operations unless specifically notified.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in March

March is known to have several banking holidays due to festivals such as Holi, Eid-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti. The RBI calendar also includes regular weekly holidays—Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays—during which banks remain closed in most parts of the country.

Online Banking Services Remain Available

Even on holidays, digital banking services continue to function normally. Customers can still use:

Mobile banking apps

Internet banking

UPI services

ATMs

These services operate 24/7 regardless of bank branch holidays.

Conclusion

To summarise, banks will remain open on Monday, March 9, 2026, as there are no national or state-level banking holidays scheduled for that day. Customers can visit their local branches for regular transactions without any concerns.

It is always advisable to check the RBI holiday calendar or confirm with your local bank branch for the latest updates before planning important banking work.