Kargil Vijay Diwas: 5 Bollywood Movies That Depict Heroics of Indo-Pak War

Every year, Indians celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 to commemorate the victory of the Indian Army over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999. The war was fought over the highest battleground for 60 days as Pakistan troops had occupied the high-altitude posts of Kargil.

As we observe the 24th anniversary of the Indian Army’s decisive victory in Kargil, we look back at some of the glorious tributes offered by Bollywood through its patriotic films. Here are the five Hindi films which depict the bravery of Indian soldiers during the 1999 Kargil war. These movies can be watched on various OTT platforms.

LOC: Kargil (2003)

True to its name, the film proved to be a detailed account of the Kargil war. The historical war film was helmed by JP Dutta. The film features an ensemble cast of Bollywood including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Akshaye Khanna.

Dhoop (2003)

The Hindi film portrays the life and family of Capt Anuj Nayyar of Jat Regiment in the Indian Army. The braveheart laid down his life while defending Kargil’s Tiger Hill from Pakistani troops. Directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, Dhoop depicts the real events that happened in the Nayyar’s family after his martyrdom during Kargil war. Om Puri, Revathy, Gul Panag and Sanjay Suri among others form the cast of this movie.

Lakshya (2004)

The film depicts the story of a Delhi boy who has no goal in his life. Eventually, he finds his calling in the Army where he excels despite all odds. He goes along with his battalion and fights the enemy during the Kargil war. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priety Zinta, Boman Irani and Om Puri among others. Farhan Akhtar is the director of the movie.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl follows the story of the first female officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) who served in combat. Janhvi Kapoor essayed the role of flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. The IAF officer is remembered for her bravery during the Kargil War as she saved the lives of a number of soldiers in the combat zone.

Shershaah

The biopic starred by Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life for the country after re-capturing point 4875 in Kargil from Pakistani soldiers. The film also captures Batra’s personal life and his relationship with Dimple Cheema (Kiara Advani)

