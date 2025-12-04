Kaantha OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Dulquer Salmaan and Rana's Film?

Dulquer Salmaan’s Tamil period drama Kaantha, which recreated the charm of 1950s Madras and the early days of the cinema industry, is now gearing up for its digital debut. The film, praised for Dulquer’s restrained performance and its rich period detailing, completed a decent theatrical run after releasing on November 14, 2025.

While the movie had a mixed response at the box office, its steady performance and strong word-of-mouth have set the stage for a wider reach on streaming platforms. The film is now ready to land on OTT, opening the door for audiences who missed its theatrical release.

Kaantha is set to premiere on Netflix on December 12, and will stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The multilingual availability is expected to help the film connect with viewers across the country.

For fans of Dulquer and lovers of vintage-themed storytelling, the upcoming OTT launch promises an effortless way to dive into the film’s emotional core and nostalgic visual world. With its streaming release, Kaantha is gearing up for a fresh wave of audience engagement.