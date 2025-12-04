Bihar School Holiday List 2026 Out: Full Year’s 75 Holidays Announced

The Bihar Education Department has released the official 2026 holiday calendar for all government schools, confirming a total of 75 holidays, including 10 Sundays. The schedule is applicable to government, state-run, nationalised, project, higher elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools, along with Sanskrit, Urdu and madrasa institutions. The notification was issued by Sanjay R. A. O., Director of Secondary Education.

Key Festival Holidays:

The academic year begins with holidays for Makar Sankranti on January 14, Basant Panchami on January 23 and Republic Day on January 26. Schools will also remain closed for Mahashivratri on February 15 and for the two-day Holi break on March 3 and 4. Several additional festival holidays are spread throughout March and April.

Summer and Winter Vacations:

The longest break of the year, the summer vacation, will be from June 1 to June 20. Winter holidays will be observed from December 25 to 31.

Major Festival Breaks:

Durga Puja holidays are scheduled from October 17 to 21. A long 10-day break from November 7 to 17 will cover Diwali, Chitragupta Puja and Chhath Puja.

Academic Guidelines:

Schools will stay open on Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti and annual function days until official programmes conclude. Students will receive holiday assignments during major breaks.

Note on Muslim Festivals:

The department clarified that Muslim festival dates may change based on moon sightings.

All education officers and school heads have been instructed to strictly follow the approved 2026 holiday calendar.