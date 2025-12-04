December 4 School Holiday in Andhra Pradesh; Check here!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Cyclone Ditwah is currently situated over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to move north-northwest, bringing heavy rainfall and disruptions to Chennai, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone's impact is expected to persist until December 4, 2025.

In southern Andhra Pradesh, districts such as Nellore, Annamayya, and Tirupati have already declared school holidays on December 3, 2025, due to the cyclone's impact. However, decisions regarding December 4 will depend on assessments by local authorities.

As of now, there is no statewide holiday announced for schools in Andhra Pradesh for December 4, 2025, and most schools are expected to function normally. However, district collectors in affected coastal regions may announce closures if weather conditions worsen.

Chennai and surrounding districts, including Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram, have witnessed continuous rainfall, leading to waterlogging and disruptions in daily activities. The Meteorological Department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in several regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Residents and students are advised to stay updated with local announcements and weather forecasts for further information.

Also read: Schools Holidays Dec 20–31 — State-Wise Winter Vacation List