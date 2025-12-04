Schools Holidays Dec 20–31 — State-Wise Winter Vacation List

The final month of the year has arrived, bringing along the festive spirit and winter chills. December is a time when students eagerly look forward to holidays, especially Christmas celebrations. As temperatures continue to fall in many parts of the country, several states have already announced winter breaks for schools. Families are gearing up to spend quality time together during this joyful season.

Here is a look at the school holiday schedule in different states for December:

Uttar Pradesh

Schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from December 20 to December 31. Students will enjoy a 12-day winter vacation, giving them ample time to celebrate festivals and relax at home.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, winter holidays are set to begin from December 23. Many schools, including PM Shri Schools, will continue their break into the month of January, depending on the climate conditions.

Jammu & Kashmir

Due to harsh winter and freezing temperatures, the holiday schedule in Jammu and Kashmir is much longer:

Pre-primary classes are closed till February 28

Classes 1 to 8 are also on leave from December 1 to February 28

Classes 9 to 12 are shut from December 11 to February 22

This extended break ensures students’ safety during the severe cold season.

Delhi

No official announcement has been released yet regarding winter vacation for schools in the national capital. The Education Department in Delhi is expected to make a decision soon, depending on the weather situation.

Also read: December 4 School Holiday in Tamil Nadu: Latest Update