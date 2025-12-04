CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key to be Released Today —Direct link here!

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is set to release the CAT 2025 provisional answer key and response sheets today, December 4, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on November 30 can download the answer key and their individual response sheets from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The provisional answer key and response sheets will be available for download separately through candidate login, and the answer key will be issued as per the exam slots candidates have appeared for. This will enable candidates to cross-check their answers with the official answers and raise objections, if any, during the objection window from December 8 to 10, 2025.

Approximately 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.95 lakh registered candidates, with an overall attendance of around 86%. The CAT 2025 response sheets will include the answers marked by students during the exam, allowing them to verify their responses against the provisional answer key.

To download the CAT 2025 provisional answer key and response sheet, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Click on Candidate Login

Enter the application number/user ID and password

Click on the provisional answer key and response sheet link

Download and save for future reference

The objection window will open on December 8, 2025, at 12 noon and close on December 10, 2025. Candidates can raise objections online through the official portal, and objections submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

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