Christmas 2025 Holidays: AP and Telangana Schools To Announce Shortly, Minority Institutions Get Longer Break

As the Christmas season approaches, schools across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are preparing to finalise their holiday calendars for 2025. Students are eagerly awaiting the official schedule, especially those studying in Christian minority institutions, which are expected to receive an extended festive break this year.

Extended Holidays Likely for Christian Minority Schools

With Christmas falling on December 25, several Christian minority schools in both states are considering a longer vacation period. Early inputs suggest these institutions may declare an 8-day break from December 21 to December 28, 2025.

The dates, however, remain tentative until school managements issue formal circulars.

One-Day Holiday for Most Other Schools

For regular government and private schools, the usual holiday pattern is expected to continue. These schools are likely to remain closed only on December 25, with classes operating normally on the preceding and following days. Holiday duration traditionally varies across institutions, and parents are advised to verify details directly with their respective schools.

Official Notifications Expected Shortly

Schools in both states will soon release their final Christmas holiday schedules. Once confirmed, updates will be available through official school websites, notice boards, and communication channels such as WhatsApp groups and school apps.

With festive preparations underway, students across AP and Telangana can look forward to a cheerful Christmas break and upcoming year-end celebrations.